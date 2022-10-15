Dr. Todd McManus, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd McManus, OD
Overview of Dr. Todd McManus, OD
Dr. Todd McManus, OD is an Optometrist in Xenia, OH.
Dr. McManus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McManus' Office Locations
-
1
Todd McManus, OD And Associates302 N DETROIT ST, Xenia, OH 45385 Directions (937) 347-5319
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McManus?
Staff and Dr have always been professional, competent and friendly. I have been going to Dr McManus for over 5 years. Every experience has been great. He cares about his patients and takes all the time you need. I have never felt rushed nor that any concerns were dismissed. I am shocked at the poor reviews here because this has never been my experience. It seriously makes me wonder about the reviewers. I highly and unequivocally recommend Dr McManus!
About Dr. Todd McManus, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1265586416
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McManus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McManus accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McManus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McManus works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McManus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McManus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McManus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McManus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.