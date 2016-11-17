See All Nurse Practitioners in San Diego, CA
Todd Miodek, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Todd Miodek, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Todd Miodek, NP

Todd Miodek, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Todd Miodek works at Sharp Rees-Stealy in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Janice Baietto, NP
Janice Baietto, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Todd Miodek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-Stealy
    2929 Health Center Dr Fl 3, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-6621
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Todd Miodek?

    Nov 17, 2016
    Knowledgeable, diagramed my issue on the whiteboard. Analyzed problem quickly. Personable. I thought Dr. Todd was right on the mark. Excellent! Ron Guiles
    Ron Guiles in Solana Beach, CA — Nov 17, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Todd Miodek, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Todd Miodek, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Todd Miodek to family and friends

    Todd Miodek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Todd Miodek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Todd Miodek, NP.

    About Todd Miodek, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871814889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Todd Miodek, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Todd Miodek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Todd Miodek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Todd Miodek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Todd Miodek works at Sharp Rees-Stealy in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Todd Miodek’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Todd Miodek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Miodek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Miodek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Miodek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Todd Miodek, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.