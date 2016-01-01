See All Nurse Practitioners in Los Angeles, CA
Todd Nathan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Overview of Todd Nathan, NP

Todd Nathan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. 

Todd Nathan works at Planned Parenthood Laboratory Bixby in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Todd Nathan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Planned Parenthood Laboratory Bixby
    1920 MARENGO ST, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 945-3350
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Todd Nathan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861734428
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Todd Nathan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Todd Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Todd Nathan works at Planned Parenthood Laboratory Bixby in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Todd Nathan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Todd Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Nathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

