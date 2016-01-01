Todd Nathan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Todd Nathan, NP
Overview of Todd Nathan, NP
Todd Nathan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA.
Todd Nathan works at
Todd Nathan's Office Locations
-
1
Planned Parenthood Laboratory Bixby1920 MARENGO ST, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (310) 945-3350
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Todd Nathan?
About Todd Nathan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861734428
Frequently Asked Questions
Todd Nathan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Todd Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Todd Nathan works at
2 patients have reviewed Todd Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.