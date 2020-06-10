Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd Robertson, DC
Dr. Todd Robertson, DC is a Chiropractor in Jackson, MI.
Dr. Robertson works at
Functional Health PC2499 W HIGH ST, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 783-5525
He is amazing and a plethora of knowledge. I am so impressed with his personality, his bed side manner, and how he treats his patients. He has done wonders for me, my friends, and now family.
About Dr. Todd Robertson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1659552586
Dr. Robertson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.