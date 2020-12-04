Dr. Todd Sarbak, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarbak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Sarbak, DC
Dr. Todd Sarbak, DC is a Chiropractor in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Short Chiropractic, 3850 20th St Ste 3, Vero Beach, FL 32960
Monday 1:00pm - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:15am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:15am - 12:00pm
Thursday 8:15am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:15am - 12:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've had good experiences every time I had an adjustment with Dr, Sarbak. He fixes my problem, doesn't say you'll need 20 more visits for it to be effective when two will do it. He works with you, at your pace, and he's a nice guy to boot.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1902815442
- New York Chiropractic College
- Miami University of Ohio
Dr. Sarbak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarbak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarbak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarbak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarbak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarbak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.