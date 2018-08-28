Dr. Todd Schemmel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schemmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Schemmel, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Schemmel, PHD is a Counselor in Olathe, KS.
Dr. Schemmel works at
Locations
Celeste Schemmel1707 E Cedar St, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 206-8236
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In a few words; patient, understanding, knowledgeable, and supportive. Would I recommend Dr Schemmel? Absolutely!
About Dr. Todd Schemmel, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1881682649
