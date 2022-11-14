Dr. Todd Stockwell, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Stockwell, DC
Overview
Dr. Todd Stockwell, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Alamitos, CA. They graduated from Los Angeles College and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Pih Health Physicians3851 Katella Ave Ste 155, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 344-1350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Specialty Health
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stockwell?
Dr. Stockwell is amazing! He helped me with my prolonged pain and gave me different options to help the pain to be relieved. He listens to the patient and gives you the best health care all the time. Dr. Stockwell and his staff are very caring and professional!
About Dr. Todd Stockwell, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1336150705
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College
- University of California, Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stockwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stockwell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stockwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stockwell speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockwell.
