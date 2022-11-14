See All Chiropractors in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Todd Stockwell, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Todd Stockwell, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Alamitos, CA. They graduated from Los Angeles College and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.

Dr. Stockwell works at PIH HEALTH in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pih Health Physicians
    3851 Katella Ave Ste 155, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 344-1350
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • PIH Health Downey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Specialty Health
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Dr. Stockwell is amazing! He helped me with my prolonged pain and gave me different options to help the pain to be relieved. He listens to the patient and gives you the best health care all the time. Dr. Stockwell and his staff are very caring and professional!
    About Dr. Todd Stockwell, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English, Spanish
    • 1336150705
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles College
    • University of California, Riverside
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Stockwell, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stockwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stockwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stockwell works at PIH HEALTH in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stockwell’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

