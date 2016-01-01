See All Chiropractors in Nampa, ID
Dr. Todd Watts, DC

Chiropractic
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Todd Watts, DC is a Chiropractor in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City.

Dr. Watts works at Nampa Chiropractic & Wellness Center in Nampa, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nampa Chiropractic & Wellness Center
    1003 7TH ST S, Nampa, ID 83651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 466-5459
  2. 2
    Total Body Wellness Clinic
    26 S Baltic Pl Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 884-7564

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herbal Medicine Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Todd Watts, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1780024604
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
Undergraduate School
  • BYU
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Watts, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.

