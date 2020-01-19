See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Todd Wurtz, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Todd Wurtz, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Todd Wurtz works at Physician Group Services PA in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Group Services PA
    13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 1101, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 288-8311
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Todd Wurtz, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508827304
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Todd Wurtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Todd Wurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Todd Wurtz works at Physician Group Services PA in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Todd Wurtz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Todd Wurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Wurtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Wurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Wurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

