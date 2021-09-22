Dr. Todd Zelczak, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Zelczak, OD
Overview of Dr. Todd Zelczak, OD
Dr. Todd Zelczak, OD is an Optometrist in Cincinnati, OH.

Dr. Zelczak's Office Locations
1
Montgomery8211 Cornell Rd Ste 510, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 530-0440
2
Forest Park1124 Kemper Meadow Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45240 Directions (513) 851-2414
3
Norwood4600 Smith Rd, Norwood, OH 45212 Directions (513) 631-8889
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. My family and I have been seeing Dr Zelczak for nearly 30 years. He’s the best, and his office is great too.
About Dr. Todd Zelczak, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1922195775
Dr. Zelczak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelczak accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelczak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelczak.
