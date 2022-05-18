Dr. Tom Alcock, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Alcock, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.
Lincoln Park2518 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (773) 469-6675
Mount Prospect111 E Busse Ave Ste 601, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (773) 469-6675
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
For me, it was a difficult decision to reach out and seek treatment. I didn’t know what to expect. I read his profile and then had an initial conversation with Dr Alcock. There seemed to be a good fit and that conversation felt easy and comfortable. We’ve had many such conversations since. I feel lucky to have found someone like Dr Alcock, who is helping me more than I ever expected someone could have.
- Chicago Psychological Health Center, Llc
- Illinois Consortium
- Genesis Therapy Center
- Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
