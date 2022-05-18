See All Clinical Psychologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Tom Alcock, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tom Alcock, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Alcock works at Chicago Psychological Health Center, LLC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lincoln Park
    2518 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 469-6675
  2. 2
    Mount Prospect
    111 E Busse Ave Ste 601, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 469-6675

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2022
    For me, it was a difficult decision to reach out and seek treatment. I didn’t know what to expect. I read his profile and then had an initial conversation with Dr Alcock. There seemed to be a good fit and that conversation felt easy and comfortable. We’ve had many such conversations since. I feel lucky to have found someone like Dr Alcock, who is helping me more than I ever expected someone could have.
    Just a Guy — May 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tom Alcock, PSY.D
    About Dr. Tom Alcock, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1790051514
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago Psychological Health Center, Llc
    • Illinois Consortium
    • Genesis Therapy Center
    • Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

