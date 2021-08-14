Tom Ku, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tom Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tom Ku, PA-C
Overview
Tom Ku, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corona, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Charles R Drew Univ Of Med and Science.
Tom Ku works at
Locations
Citrus Valley Internal Medicine2250 S Main St Ste 106, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 371-2703Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Tom is an excellent PA and has been our Doctor for 30 years. We trust him and he is always accurate with his diagnosis. Each time we visit, our wait time is minimal and the office practices strict Covid safety guidelines.
About Tom Ku, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1609955285
Education & Certifications
- Charles R Drew Univ Of Med and Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Tom Ku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tom Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tom Ku speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Tom Ku. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tom Ku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tom Ku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tom Ku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.