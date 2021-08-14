See All Physicians Assistants in Corona, CA
Tom Ku, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Tom Ku, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corona, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Charles R Drew Univ Of Med and Science.

Tom Ku works at Citrus Valley Internal Medicine in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Citrus Valley Internal Medicine
    2250 S Main St Ste 106, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 371-2703
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Menopause
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Stitches
  View other providers who treat Stitches

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Tom Ku, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese and Chinese
NPI Number
  • 1609955285
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Charles R Drew Univ Of Med and Science
