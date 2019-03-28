Tom Strohl, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tom Strohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tom Strohl, MED
Tom Strohl, MED is a Psychologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from College Of William & Mary.
Tom Strohl Marriage Counseling5000 W Tilghman St Ste 147, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 366-7774
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Tom is very patient and thorough and saved our relationship. We can highly recommend him!
- Psychology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356399497
- College Of William & Mary
- University Of Dayton
Tom Strohl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tom Strohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Tom Strohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tom Strohl.
