Overview

Tom Strohl, MED is a Psychologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from College Of William & Mary.



Tom Strohl works at Tom Strohl Marriage Counseling in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.