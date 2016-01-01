Dr. Tomas Granados, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granados is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tomas Granados, PSY.D
Overview of Dr. Tomas Granados, PSY.D
Dr. Tomas Granados, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with St.Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Granados' Office Locations
- 1 7801 Academy Rd NE Bldg 2, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 797-0810
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Granados?
About Dr. Tomas Granados, PSY.D
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1538372479
Education & Certifications
- St.Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical School Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granados has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granados has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Granados. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granados.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granados, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granados appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.