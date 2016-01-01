See All Neuropsychologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Tomas Granados, PSY.D

Clinical Neuropsychology
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tomas Granados, PSY.D

Dr. Tomas Granados, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with St.Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Granados' Office Locations

  1. 1
    7801 Academy Rd NE Bldg 2, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 797-0810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Disorders
Concussion
Dementia
Treatment frequency



Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Tomas Granados, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1538372479
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St.Joseph Rehabilitation Hospital
    • University Of Texas Medical School Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tomas Granados, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granados is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Granados has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Granados has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Granados. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granados.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granados, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granados appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

