Tommie Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tommie Smith, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tommie Smith, PA-C
Tommie Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Carbondale, IL.
Tommie Smith works at
Tommie Smith's Office Locations
Physicians Surgery Center LLC2601 W Main St, Carbondale, IL 62901 Directions (618) 549-5361
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Tommie Smith, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265635957
Tommie Smith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tommie Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tommie Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tommie Smith.
