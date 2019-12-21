See All Psychotherapists in Odessa, TX
Tommy Pool, LCDC

Psychotherapy
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tommy Pool, LCDC is a Psychotherapist in Odessa, TX. 

Tommy Pool works at Holistic Wellness Institute in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holistic Wellness Institute
    835 Tower Dr Ste 15, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 653-4981

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2019
    very well spoken, will do his best to get you on the right track weather it is substance abuse or family issues, been a client for over 10yrs can honestly say i would not be married or sober with out his help. Bottom line is he genuinely cares.
    Photo: Tommy Pool, LCDC
    About Tommy Pool, LCDC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407088412
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Sul Ross State University
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tommy Pool, LCDC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tommy Pool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tommy Pool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tommy Pool works at Holistic Wellness Institute in Odessa, TX. View the full address on Tommy Pool’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Tommy Pool. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tommy Pool.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tommy Pool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tommy Pool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

