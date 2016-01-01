Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tommy Yee, OD
Overview of Dr. Tommy Yee, OD
Dr. Tommy Yee, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Center9198 Bellaire Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 776-8577
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yee?
About Dr. Tommy Yee, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1760784458
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.