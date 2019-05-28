See All Family Doctors in SUMMERVILLE, SC
Toni Pinckney, FNP

Family Medicine
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Toni Pinckney, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. 

Toni Pinckney works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads
    2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Toni Pinckney, FNP

    Family Medicine
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1982958971
    • 1982958971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Toni Pinckney, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Toni Pinckney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Toni Pinckney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Toni Pinckney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Toni Pinckney works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads in SUMMERVILLE, SC. View the full address on Toni Pinckney’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Toni Pinckney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Toni Pinckney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Toni Pinckney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Toni Pinckney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

