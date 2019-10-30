See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Toni Santiago, RPA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Toni Santiago, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Toni Santiago works at New York Allergy and Sinus Centers in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East 36th St
    116 E 36th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 686-6321

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 30, 2019
Toni has been one of the best medical professionals I have ever seen. She is kind, detail-oriented, and professional. NY Allergy and Sinus has totally changed my overall health by finally discovering and treating my allergies. I have been able to eat things I never thought I could and to eliminate things that were making me miserable that I didn’t even know I was allergic to. The front desk staff (esp Natalie) is always pleasant and makes the experience easy. Truly so grateful for the treatment I have received here. Getting allergy shots every week is actually enjoyable!
— Oct 30, 2019
About Toni Santiago, RPA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215150636
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Toni Santiago has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Toni Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Toni Santiago works at New York Allergy and Sinus Centers in New York, NY. View the full address on Toni Santiago’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Toni Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Toni Santiago.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Toni Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Toni Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

