Dr. Tony Tsao, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Tsao, OD
Overview of Dr. Tony Tsao, OD
Dr. Tony Tsao, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Tsao works at
Dr. Tsao's Office Locations
-
1
Wal-mart Stores Texas LLC2700 S Kirkwood Rd, Houston, TX 77077 Directions (281) 493-0934
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsao?
I went to get contacts for the first time, and he determined that I only needed one touch in one eye. dr. Tony gave me a free pair to try out for 30 days, and boy was this a life-changer as he gave me a free pair to try. Awesome staff and very friendly!
About Dr. Tony Tsao, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1073660254
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsao accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsao works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.