Dr. Valentino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tony Valentino, OD
Overview of Dr. Tony Valentino, OD
Dr. Tony Valentino, OD is an Optometrist in Columbus, GA.
Dr. Valentino works at
Dr. Valentino's Office Locations
Drs. Hutchins & Valentino5624 Whitesville Rd Ste C, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 324-3029
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant and the staff was very compassionate and understanding of my needs.
About Dr. Tony Valentino, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1689794166
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valentino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentino.
