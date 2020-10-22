Tony Wu is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tony Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tony Wu
Tony Wu is a Psychologist in Diamond Bar, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 556 N Diamond Bar Blvd Ste 307, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
After reading all the wonderful reviews about Dr. Wu, I decided to give him a try. I had 4 video sessions with him so far and was definitely impressed with his skills and knowledge. He has been extremely helpful. I highly recommend his services.
- Psychology
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1194855510
- Indiana University
