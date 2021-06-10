See All Nurse Practitioners in Bakersfield, CA
Tonya Bennett, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tonya Bennett, FNP

Tonya Bennett, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. 

Tonya Bennett works at Premiere Family Healthcare in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tonya Bennett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Family Health Care
    3300 Buena Vista Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-1682

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Jun 10, 2021
NP Bennett is super sweet, very thorough, and great with kids of all ages. She sees all of my kids ages 9 to 18.
Rebecca — Jun 10, 2021
About Tonya Bennett, FNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1801378187
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tonya Bennett, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Tonya Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Tonya Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tonya Bennett works at Premiere Family Healthcare in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Tonya Bennett’s profile.



Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonya Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonya Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

