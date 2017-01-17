Dr. Tonya Davis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonya Davis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tonya Davis, PHD is a Counselor in Madison, AL.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Alliance Counseling & Consulting LLC8840 Madison Blvd Ste 200G, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 325-3718
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred thru EAP with my employer which at first brought about reservations but she was extremely helpful with giving me things to do to help my situation. She was very easy to talk to and I didn't feel judged. I've battled major depression since 2003 and I've been in and out of therapy. It was a great feeling to feel that situation one one was on my side with my constant battle.
About Dr. Tonya Davis, PHD
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.