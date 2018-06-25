See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Gary, IN
Dr. Tonya Harvey, DNP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tonya Harvey, DNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gary, IN. 

Dr. Harvey works at Oak Street Health Gary in Gary, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Gary
    4900 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 268-4033
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tonya Harvey, DNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528392156
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Methodist Hospital Southlake

