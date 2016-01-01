Tonya Hegwood, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tonya Hegwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tonya Hegwood, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tonya Hegwood, LCSW
Tonya Hegwood, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, IN.
Tonya Hegwood works at
Tonya Hegwood's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Hammond5818 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 268-4031
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tonya Hegwood?
About Tonya Hegwood, LCSW
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1023250578
Frequently Asked Questions
Tonya Hegwood accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tonya Hegwood using Healthline FindCare.
Tonya Hegwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tonya Hegwood works at
Tonya Hegwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tonya Hegwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonya Hegwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonya Hegwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.