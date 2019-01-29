Tonya King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tonya King, ARNP
Tonya King, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Florida Ortho Care Network LLC6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 730-3837
Excellent care. Takes time to know patient and their parents. Listened carefully to the parents in order to get the best care for the child.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144756586
2 patients have reviewed Tonya King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonya King.
