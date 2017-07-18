Tonya Politano, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tonya Politano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tonya Politano, PA-C
Overview
Tonya Politano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kissimmee, FL.
Tonya Politano works at
Locations
-
1
Victor Politano Jr DO PA1400 W Oak St Ste D, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-9299
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tonya Politano?
I had a doctor that I really loved who moved away with her family. It took 2 years of searching for a new doctor before I discovered Tonya. She is friendly, knowledgeable and I can tell she really cares about me as a person not just a patient number. She has gone out of her way to help me with some very difficult situations. She takes all the time I need when I see her, I have never felt rushed like so many other doctors do, rushing on to the next patient. She is a rare gem.
About Tonya Politano, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013018571
Frequently Asked Questions
Tonya Politano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tonya Politano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tonya Politano works at
5 patients have reviewed Tonya Politano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonya Politano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonya Politano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonya Politano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.