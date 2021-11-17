Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD
Overview of Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD
Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD is an Optometrist in Addison, IL.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan's Office Locations
Walmart Inc1050 N Rohlwing Rd, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (630) 424-0038Monday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Walmart Inc3S100 IL ROUTE 53, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 545-1090Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This eye clinic is super! The staff is so efficient and friendly. The doctor is awesome. The eyewear selection is excellent!
About Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1942310743
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.