Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD

Optometry
4.6 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD

Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD is an Optometrist in Addison, IL. 

Dr. Hasan works at Tosee2020 in Addison, IL with other offices in Glen Ellyn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hasan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walmart Inc
    1050 N Rohlwing Rd, Addison, IL 60101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 424-0038
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Walmart Inc
    3S100 IL ROUTE 53, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 545-1090
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2021
    This eye clinic is super! The staff is so efficient and friendly. The doctor is awesome. The eyewear selection is excellent!
    Sara Javeed — Nov 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD
    About Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942310743
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toseef Hasan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

