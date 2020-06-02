Touraj Yari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Touraj Yari
Overview
Touraj Yari is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Touraj Yari works at
Locations
Ian Purcell MD Apc7625 Mesa College Dr Ste 200A, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 223-2172
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Touraj Yari?
Outstanding practitioner with a great bed side manner. Very thorough in assessment and very personable
About Touraj Yari
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508214958
Frequently Asked Questions
Touraj Yari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Touraj Yari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Touraj Yari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Touraj Yari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Touraj Yari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.