Tovey Forbes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tovey Forbes, LPC
Overview
Tovey Forbes, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, SC.
Tovey Forbes works at
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Psychiatry - Behavioral Care720 Gracern Rd Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 296-8765
Ratings & Reviews
Tovey is an amazing counselor. She makes you feel comfortable to work through the difficult things one may be going through. I would highly recommend her.
About Tovey Forbes, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1659911881
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Tovey Forbes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tovey Forbes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tovey Forbes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tovey Forbes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.