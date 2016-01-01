Tracey Hankins, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracey Hankins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracey Hankins, LCSW
Overview
Tracey Hankins, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Fort Myers, FL.
Tracey Hankins works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy9160 Forum Corporate Pkwy Ste 350, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracey Hankins?
About Tracey Hankins, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1457750127
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracey Hankins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tracey Hankins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracey Hankins works at
5 patients have reviewed Tracey Hankins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracey Hankins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracey Hankins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracey Hankins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.