Tracey Rzepka, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracey Rzepka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracey Rzepka, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tracey Rzepka, ARNP
Tracey Rzepka, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Tracey Rzepka's Office Locations
- 1 2650 Bahia Vista St Ste 208, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 870-7060
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracey Rzepka?
I went to Tracey Rzepka as I was dealing with some serious emotional issues. I had previously worked with another counselor and found the results very disappointing. However, when I worked with Tracey, I found her to be an empathetic and understanding counselor. Her insightful expertise and caring attitude were very effective in helping me work through my issues. I have no doubt she was the right person at the right time to address what I needed to overcome a difficult time in my life. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking such assistance.
About Tracey Rzepka, ARNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588086920
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracey Rzepka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tracey Rzepka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracey Rzepka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Tracey Rzepka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracey Rzepka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracey Rzepka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracey Rzepka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.