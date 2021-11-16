See All Nurse Practitioners in Sarasota, FL
Tracey Rzepka, ARNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tracey Rzepka, ARNP

Tracey Rzepka, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tracey Rzepka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2650 Bahia Vista St Ste 208, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 870-7060
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 16, 2021
    I went to Tracey Rzepka as I was dealing with some serious emotional issues. I had previously worked with another counselor and found the results very disappointing. However, when I worked with Tracey, I found her to be an empathetic and understanding counselor. Her insightful expertise and caring attitude were very effective in helping me work through my issues. I have no doubt she was the right person at the right time to address what I needed to overcome a difficult time in my life. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking such assistance.
    Rich Janiak — Nov 16, 2021
    About Tracey Rzepka, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588086920
    Frequently Asked Questions

