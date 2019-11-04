Dr. Tracey Stulberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stulberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Stulberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tracey Stulberg, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Birmingham, MI.
Dr. Stulberg works at
Locations
Focus Therapy Clinic LLC1000 S Old Woodward Ave Ste 108, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 258-9189
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She is exceptional doctor, intuitive, calculated, understanding and direct. She exceeded expectations.
About Dr. Tracey Stulberg, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1992911580
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stulberg accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stulberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stulberg works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Stulberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stulberg.
