Dr. Tracey Stulberg, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
1.8 (29)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Tracey Stulberg, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Birmingham, MI. 

Dr. Stulberg works at Birmingham Family Therapy Clinic in Birmingham, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Nov 04, 2019
    She is exceptional doctor, intuitive, calculated, understanding and direct. She exceeded expectations.
    — Nov 04, 2019
    About Dr. Tracey Stulberg, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992911580
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracey Stulberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stulberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stulberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stulberg works at Birmingham Family Therapy Clinic in Birmingham, MI. View the full address on Dr. Stulberg’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Stulberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stulberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stulberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stulberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

