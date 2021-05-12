Tracey Yan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracey Yan
Overview
Tracey Yan is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fremont, CA.
Locations
- 1 39833 Paseo Padre Pkwy Ste E, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-9600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very empathetic, culturally sensitive therapist.
About Tracey Yan
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1306980859
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracey Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tracey Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracey Yan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracey Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracey Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.