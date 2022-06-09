Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Traci Aldridge Innes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP
Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Traci Aldridge Innes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Traci Aldridge Innes' Office Locations
-
1
Camelback Women's Health - Paradise Valley11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 255, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-5050Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Traci Aldridge Innes?
I have been seeing her for 13 plus years . Always a great experience . Check ups are always quick and easy . She’d take the time to answer any questions or concerns i had . I ran into birth control issues and she worked months with me to find the perfect fit . Each time id come in for a check up it felt as if i was seeing a family friend . Always caring and kind .
About Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750468138
Frequently Asked Questions
Traci Aldridge Innes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Traci Aldridge Innes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Traci Aldridge Innes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Traci Aldridge Innes works at
5 patients have reviewed Traci Aldridge Innes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Traci Aldridge Innes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Traci Aldridge Innes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Traci Aldridge Innes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.