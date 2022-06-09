See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP

Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Traci Aldridge Innes works at Camelback Women's Health in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Traci Aldridge Innes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Camelback Women's Health - Paradise Valley
    11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 255, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-5050
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
3D Digital Mammography
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Anemia of Pregnancy
3D Digital Mammography
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Anemia of Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
3D Digital Mammography Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
MonaLisa Touch Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Permanent Birth Control Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transvaginal Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Traci Aldridge Innes?

    Jun 09, 2022
    I have been seeing her for 13 plus years . Always a great experience . Check ups are always quick and easy . She’d take the time to answer any questions or concerns i had . I ran into birth control issues and she worked months with me to find the perfect fit . Each time id come in for a check up it felt as if i was seeing a family friend . Always caring and kind .
    Paige — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Traci Aldridge Innes to family and friends

    Traci Aldridge Innes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Traci Aldridge Innes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP.

    About Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750468138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Traci Aldridge Innes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Traci Aldridge Innes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Traci Aldridge Innes works at Camelback Women's Health in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Traci Aldridge Innes’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Traci Aldridge Innes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Traci Aldridge Innes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Traci Aldridge Innes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Traci Aldridge Innes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Traci Aldridge Innes, WHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.