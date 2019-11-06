Traci Church has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Traci Church, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Traci Church, CRNP
Traci Church, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD.
Traci Church works at
Traci Church's Office Locations
Woodbrooke Adult Medicine1665 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-6650Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very kind and really listens to her patients needs. Very good Doctor. I will recommend her to anyone in need of a primary care physician.
About Traci Church, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710380621
Frequently Asked Questions
Traci Church accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Traci Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Traci Church. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Traci Church.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Traci Church, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Traci Church appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.