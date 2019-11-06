See All Nurse Practitioners in Salisbury, MD
Traci Church, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Traci Church, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Traci Church works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Traci Church's Office Locations

    Woodbrooke Adult Medicine
    1665 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 546-6650
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 06, 2019
    She is very kind and really listens to her patients needs. Very good Doctor. I will recommend her to anyone in need of a primary care physician.
    Serena Salerno — Nov 06, 2019
    About Traci Church, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710380621
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Traci Church has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Traci Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Traci Church works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Traci Church’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Traci Church. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Traci Church.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Traci Church, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Traci Church appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

