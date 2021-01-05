See All Nurse Practitioners in Winston Salem, NC
Traci Hite, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Traci Hite, NP

Traci Hite, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC. 

Traci Hite works at Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Traci Hite's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health WomanCare Winston Salem
    114 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    Jan 05, 2021
    I am heartbroken! I just called Sharp Grossmont and learned that Traci is no longer with Sharp. :( Traci is absolutely wonderful and if it is true that she is in the Winston Salem, NC area I would highly recommend her to anyone needing a NP. With Sincerity, Rachel Jensen, San Diego, CA (former patient)
    Rachel Jensen — Jan 05, 2021
    About Traci Hite, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790012532
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Traci Hite, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Traci Hite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Traci Hite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Traci Hite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Traci Hite works at Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Traci Hite’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Traci Hite. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Traci Hite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Traci Hite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Traci Hite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

