Traci Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Traci Johnson, NP
Overview
Traci Johnson, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Maryville University Of St. Louis and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Traci Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
CHRISTUS Surgical Group401 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr Ste 100, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 656-7876
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Traci Johnson?
About Traci Johnson, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1548734270
Education & Certifications
- Maryville University Of St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Traci Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Traci Johnson works at
Traci Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Traci Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Traci Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Traci Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.