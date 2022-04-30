Dr. Traci Seidman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci Seidman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Traci Seidman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Institute Of Psychology.
Dr. Seidman works at
Locations
Associates in Behavioral Counseling7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 102, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 742-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was in a very bad situation and she helped me get through it. She was the very first doctor that I trusted. I have gone through a lot during my childhood and after and she was there for me. She even did biofeedback, hypnotherapy, and meditation with me to help me cope with my bad experiences. Those treatments worked. She is a very good psychologist . I would recommend her if someone needed to see a therapist.
About Dr. Traci Seidman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740376672
Education & Certifications
- Associates In Behavioral Counseling
- Henderson Mental Health Center
- Miami Institute Of Psychology
- Univ. of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.