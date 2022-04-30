See All Clinical Psychologists in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Traci Seidman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Traci Seidman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Institute Of Psychology.

Dr. Seidman works at Associates in Behavioral Counseling, Sunrise, FL in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates in Behavioral Counseling
    Associates in Behavioral Counseling
    7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 102, Sunrise, FL 33351
    (954) 742-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Orgasmic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 7 ratings
    Apr 30, 2022
    I was in a very bad situation and she helped me get through it. She was the very first doctor that I trusted. I have gone through a lot during my childhood and after and she was there for me. She even did biofeedback, hypnotherapy, and meditation with me to help me cope with my bad experiences. Those treatments worked. She is a very good psychologist . I would recommend her if someone needed to see a therapist.
    About Dr. Traci Seidman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740376672
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Associates In Behavioral Counseling
    Internship
    • Henderson Mental Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Miami Institute Of Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ. of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Traci Seidman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seidman works at Associates in Behavioral Counseling, Sunrise, FL in Sunrise, FL. View the full address on Dr. Seidman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

