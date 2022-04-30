Overview

Dr. Traci Seidman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Institute Of Psychology.



Dr. Seidman works at Associates in Behavioral Counseling, Sunrise, FL in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.