Dr. Tracia Jungkurth, PHD

Counseling
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tracia Jungkurth, PHD is a Counselor in Mount Juliet, TN. They specialize in Counseling, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Capella University- Minneapolis, MN- Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology.

Dr. Jungkurth works at Christopher Ministries, Inc. Mount Juliet, TN in Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Christopher Ministries Inc.
    313b W Division St, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 636-7414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Mar 15, 2021
    Dr. Jungkurth is highly professional, non-judgmental and very caring. She provides biblical guidance to her counseling, and she's an incredible listener. She has been very helpful to me. I highly recommend her.
    — Mar 15, 2021
    About Dr. Tracia Jungkurth, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558404178
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Capella University- Minneapolis, MN- Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cumberland University- Bachelors Of Business Administration
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracia Jungkurth, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Jungkurth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Jungkurth works at Christopher Ministries, Inc. Mount Juliet, TN in Mount Juliet, TN.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jungkurth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jungkurth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jungkurth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

