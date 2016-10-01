Tracie Carlson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracie Carlson, LMHC
Overview
Tracie Carlson, LMHC is a Counselor in Kirkland, WA.
Tracie Carlson works at
Locations
Deborah A Barto MD PC13115 121st Way NE Ste C, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 821-1800
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing six months of therapy with Ms. Carlson, where she got to the root of my problems, even helping to refine and challenge some prior diagnoses, and helped me get a handle on my life with new perspective. I recommend her to any man or woman with minor to major personal issues from history of abuse, family problems, and addictions. She has a frank manner with wisdom, while being a good listener.
About Tracie Carlson, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1679646525
Tracie Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracie Carlson works at
4 patients have reviewed Tracie Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracie Carlson.
