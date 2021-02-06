See All Nurse Practitioners in Akron, OH
Tracie Fitch, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tracie Fitch, CNP

Tracie Fitch, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH. 

Tracie Fitch works at Springfield Primary Care in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tracie Fitch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summa Physicians Inc.
    3043 Sanitarium Rd Ste 1, Akron, OH 44312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 628-4044
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 06, 2021
    Tracie is amazing. She is extremely patient, caring and thorough. She listens to all my concerns and follows up with recommendations. I feel so welcome and well taken care of at every visit and I am so grateful I finally found someone that I can truly trust with my care. She has a very warm and welcoming attitude every time I see her. I actually look forward to every visit with her. She even lifts my spirits with her fun personality. I can't say enough good things about her!
    Kathy B. — Feb 06, 2021
    About Tracie Fitch, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508305392
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracie Fitch, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracie Fitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracie Fitch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracie Fitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracie Fitch works at Springfield Primary Care in Akron, OH. View the full address on Tracie Fitch’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Tracie Fitch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracie Fitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracie Fitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracie Fitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

