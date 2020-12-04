See All Psychologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Tracie McConnell, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tracie McConnell, PHD is a Psychologist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia / Main Campus

Dr. McConnell works at Outpatient Brain Injury/Young Stroke in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Outpatient Brain Injury/Young Stroke
    100 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-6335
  2. 2
    Roger C Peace Rehabilitation Hospital
    701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-6840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2020
    DOC McConnell is a life saver! If you’re busted she will fix you. I will never use another Neuropsychologist for any of my needs. Great personality, very attentive, and at times ver assertive (which my personality type needs sometimes) if you have after hour issues she will actually call you during the night while she is home to offer help, advice and assistance (who else’s you know does that?) Her schedule assistant is on her game and will do anything for you. My only complaint would be the building I see her in, doesn’t have enough soft drinks in the vending machine. It’s all healthy lemonade type crap. If you don’t use Tracie, you are doing yourself a disservice!
    Dec 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Tracie McConnell, PHD
    About Dr. Tracie McConnell, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003968116
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracie McConnell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McConnell works at Outpatient Brain Injury/Young Stroke in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. McConnell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

