Overview of Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD

Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD is an Optometrist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Oklahoma College of Optometry at Northeastern State University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Sponseller works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.