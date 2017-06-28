See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Cerritos, CA
Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cerritos, CA. 

Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim works at Specialized Psychological Services in Cerritos, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialized Psychological Services
    18000 Studebaker Rd Ste 700, Cerritos, CA 90703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 521-8106
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    5:30pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Hands On Rehab. Eastbluff
    1601 Dove St Ste 242, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 222-6444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
End-of-Life Issues Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intimacy Problems Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2017
    Honest and open minded
    Cm in Long Beach, CA — Jun 28, 2017
    About Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598042152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracie Zinman-Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

