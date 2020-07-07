Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracy Barnes, DC
Overview
Dr. Tracy Barnes, DC is a Chiropractor in Louisville, KY.
Locations
- 1 108 1/2 Cannons Ln, Louisville, KY 40206 Directions (502) 894-8222
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnes is a great Chiropractor with wonderful energy. She takes great care of young and old! She provides an individual approach to each of her clients. Lucky to have her!
About Dr. Tracy Barnes, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1114996790
Frequently Asked Questions
