Dr. Tracy Burke, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tracy Burke, PHD is a Psychologist in Fairlawn, OH. 

Dr. Burke works at Tracy A. Burke, PhD in Fairlawn, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miller Landing Office Park
    150 N Miller Rd Ste 450A, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (234) 208-5772

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavioral Disorders
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Panic Attack
Relationship Issues
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2020
    Dr. Burke is extremely kind and has experience in a lot of different areas. She is very helpful in explaining how different parts of your mind work and what can cause reactions.
    Mariah S. — Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. Tracy Burke, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1902127251
    Education & Certifications

    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    • Miami University Oxford, Ohio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Burke, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Burke works at Tracy A. Burke, PhD in Fairlawn, OH. View the full address on Dr. Burke's profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

