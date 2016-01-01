Tracy Cook accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Cook, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tracy Cook, RN
Tracy Cook, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Tracy Cook's Office Locations
- 1 11105 Landmark Ct, Denton, TX 76207 Directions (214) 518-5016
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracy Cook?
About Tracy Cook, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427074327
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.