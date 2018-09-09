Tracy Doering, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Doering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Doering, LMHC
Overview
Tracy Doering, LMHC is a Counselor in Gainesville, FL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4809 Sw 91st Ter, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 373-0030
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't think a counselor could ever tell me something I didn’t already know, but I was so grateful to be wrong when I found Tracy. Having someone make connections for you, understand your most unique struggles, and show you how the 'next right step' is within your reach – it’s essential. Tracy is so easy to talk to and such a wonderful presence, and thanks to her my life is fuller than ever. I recommend her wholeheartedly and unconditionally.
About Tracy Doering, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1235114356
